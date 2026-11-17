Kolkata, A 13-year-old boy from Bihar's Nawada district got a new lease of life after doctors at a private hospital here patched up a hole in his heart with a minimally invasive robotic surgery, a senior official at the facility said on Tuesday.

Kolkata doctors repairs boy's congenital heart defect with his tissue through robotic surgery

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Doctors used tissue from the boy's pericardium a double-walled sac that surrounds the heart to repair the congenital cardiac defect instead of using an artificial patch.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Describing the condition, officials at the Narayana R N Tagore Hospital in Kolkata's Mukundapur area said the boy was diagnosed with a large atrial septal defect in which a hole develops in the wall separating the heart's two upper chambers.

Given the size of the defect, doctors ruled out mending the defect through a catheter-based device, making surgery necessary, they said.

"Concerned about the recovery period and its possible impact on his studies, the boy's family explored several treatment options before opting for robotic surgery after discussions with the hospital's medical team," an official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The procedure was performed by a team led by Dr Lalit Kapoor, a senior consultant of cardiac and robotic surgery at the hospital. "The minimally invasive approach involved making small incisions. It reduced post-operative discomfort and aided in faster recovery," Dr Kapoor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The procedure was performed by a team led by Dr Lalit Kapoor, a senior consultant of cardiac and robotic surgery at the hospital. "The minimally invasive approach involved making small incisions. It reduced post-operative discomfort and aided in faster recovery," Dr Kapoor said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A conventional surgical approach was kept as a backup option. "The robotic surgical approach allowed us to close the hole through small incisions. We were able to use the patient's own pericardium as a natural patch," he said.

Narayana Health Group COO R Venkatesh said the procedure reflected the hospital's commitment to advanced cardiac care and patient-centric treatment.

Abhijit CP, director and cluster head, Kolkata and Corporate Growth Initiative, Narayana Health East, said using a patient's own tissue in robotic ASD closure marked a significant development in minimally invasive cardiac surgery.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.