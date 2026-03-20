Kolkata: Man gets trapped in elevator in RG Kar Hospital, dies

A man died after getting trapped inside an elevator at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Friday, with his family alleging gross negligence on the part of the hospital authorities. Representational image.

The victim, Arup Banerjee (40), a resident of the Dum Dum area, had gone to the hospital for the treatment of his minor son, who had suffered a fracture and was scheduled to undergo surgery.

“My son along with his wife and their four-year-old son had gone to the hospital in the early hours of Friday. The lift first went up and then suddenly came down, hitting the basement. He got trapped inside and died. There was no liftman. The security guard had headphones on his ears and was busy with his mobile phone. When we started screaming and requested him to open the elevator door, he asked us not to shout. We were told that the keys were with the Public Works Department. My son lay trapped inside the elevator for nearly two hours. Later, they managed to open the door and bring him out. He, however, did not survive,” the victim’s father told media persons.

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had earlier hit the headlines in August 2024 after a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the hospital’s seminar room, triggering nationwide protests. Sanjay Roy, a 34-year-old civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was later held guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment in January 2025.

“My brother, sister-in-law and nephew were in the elevator. After the door was opened, my sister-in-law and nephew were rescued. Later, my brother’s body was brought out. I was told that blood was oozing out of his nose,” the victim’s sister told media persons.

“According to the complaint we have received, the man got trapped inside the elevator. Allegations have surfaced that there was no liftman. The victim was rescued after 45 minutes by those present at the spot. According to the complaint, he was bleeding through his mouth and nose when being rushed for treatment. We have sent the body for the autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. PWD engineers have also reached the spot,” said Saptarshi Chattopadhyay, medical superintendent and vice principal of the hospital and medical college.