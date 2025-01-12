Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 12, 2025, is 21.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.97 °C and 27.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.91 °C and 28.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 13, 2025
|21.51
|Sky is clear
|January 14, 2025
|25.19
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|26.69
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|27.34
|Broken clouds
|January 17, 2025
|27.21
|Scattered clouds
|January 18, 2025
|27.85
|Scattered clouds
|January 19, 2025
|28.32
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025
