Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 16, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 16, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 16, 2025, is 21.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.97 °C and 27.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:13 PM.

Kolkata weather update on January 16, 2025
Kolkata weather update on January 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.0 °C and 28.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 377.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 17, 202521.60Sky is clear
January 18, 202524.92Sky is clear
January 19, 202525.69Sky is clear
January 20, 202526.91Sky is clear
January 21, 202527.46Sky is clear
January 22, 202528.81Sky is clear
January 23, 202528.89Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.71 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.6 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.37 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.09 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.94 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad24.6 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.22 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

