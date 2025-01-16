Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 16, 2025, is 21.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.97 °C and 27.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.0 °C and 28.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 377.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 17, 2025
|21.60
|Sky is clear
|January 18, 2025
|24.92
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|25.69
|Sky is clear
|January 20, 2025
|26.91
|Sky is clear
|January 21, 2025
|27.46
|Sky is clear
|January 22, 2025
|28.81
|Sky is clear
|January 23, 2025
|28.89
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025
