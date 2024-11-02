Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.86 °C, check weather forecast for November 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 3, 2024 30.14 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 29.84 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 30.52 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 31.16 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 31.05 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 30.68 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 30.89 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.65 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 28.85 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.26 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.29 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.79 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.06 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.95 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 2, 2024, is 28.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.86 °C and 32.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 04:58 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 3, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.21 °C and 31.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

