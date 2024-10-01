Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.35 °C, check weather forecast for October 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 2, 2024 31.98 °C Moderate rain October 3, 2024 30.04 °C Light rain October 4, 2024 32.96 °C Light rain October 5, 2024 32.11 °C Moderate rain October 6, 2024 32.05 °C Light rain October 7, 2024 32.95 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 31.59 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Few clouds Kolkata 31.68 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.99 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 27.4 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.6 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 1, 2024, is 31.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.35 °C and 34.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.35 °C and 33.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 28.35 °C and 34.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 156.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 1, 2024

