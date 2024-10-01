Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.35 °C, check weather forecast for October 1, 2024

hindustan times.com
Oct 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 1, 2024, is 31.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.35 °C and 34.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.35 °C and 33.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.35 °C and 34.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 156.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 2, 2024 31.98 °C Moderate rain
October 3, 2024 30.04 °C Light rain
October 4, 2024 32.96 °C Light rain
October 5, 2024 32.11 °C Moderate rain
October 6, 2024 32.05 °C Light rain
October 7, 2024 32.95 °C Light rain
October 8, 2024 31.59 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on October 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.7 °C Few clouds
Kolkata 31.68 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.99 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru 27.4 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 35.6 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on October 01, 2024
Kolkata weather update on October 01, 2024

