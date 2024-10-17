Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.67 °C, check weather forecast for October 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 18, 2024 31.5 °C Light rain October 19, 2024 32.03 °C Light rain October 20, 2024 32.11 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 31.4 °C Scattered clouds October 22, 2024 30.84 °C Few clouds October 23, 2024 25.9 °C Light rain October 24, 2024 24.8 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.02 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.02 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.84 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 17, 2024, is 30.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.67 °C and 32.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 05:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.24 °C and 32.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.With temperatures ranging between 25.67 °C and 32.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 17, 2024

