Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.67 °C, check weather forecast for October 17, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 17, 2024, is 30.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.67 °C and 32.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 05:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.24 °C and 32.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.67 °C and 32.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 18, 2024
|31.5 °C
|Light rain
|October 19, 2024
|32.03 °C
|Light rain
|October 20, 2024
|32.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 21, 2024
|31.4 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 22, 2024
|30.84 °C
|Few clouds
|October 23, 2024
|25.9 °C
|Light rain
|October 24, 2024
|24.8 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
