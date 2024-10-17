Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.67 °C, check weather forecast for October 17, 2024

Oct 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Oct 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 17, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 17, 2024, is 30.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.67 °C and 32.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 05:09 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.24 °C and 32.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.67 °C and 32.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 18, 2024 31.5 °C Light rain
October 19, 2024 32.03 °C Light rain
October 20, 2024 32.11 °C Sky is clear
October 21, 2024 31.4 °C Scattered clouds
October 22, 2024 30.84 °C Few clouds
October 23, 2024 25.9 °C Light rain
October 24, 2024 24.8 °C Heavy intensity rain

Weather in other cities on October 17, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.45 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.51 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 27.74 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 23.02 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 29.15 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 33.02 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 31.84 °C Broken clouds

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on October 17, 2024
Kolkata weather update on October 17, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
