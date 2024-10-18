Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.45 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 19, 2024 32.04 °C Light rain October 20, 2024 31.13 °C Broken clouds October 21, 2024 31.3 °C Broken clouds October 22, 2024 30.78 °C Overcast clouds October 23, 2024 26.86 °C Light rain October 24, 2024 23.05 °C Very heavy rain October 25, 2024 27.5 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain Chennai 29.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.74 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.36 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.46 °C Broken clouds Delhi 32.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 18, 2024, is 30.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.45 °C and 32.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 05:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.62 °C and 33.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.With temperatures ranging between 25.45 °C and 32.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 267.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

