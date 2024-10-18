Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.45 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 18, 2024, is 30.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.45 °C and 32.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 05:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.62 °C and 33.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.45 °C and 32.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 267.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 18, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 19, 2024
|32.04 °C
|Light rain
|October 20, 2024
|31.13 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 21, 2024
|31.3 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 22, 2024
|30.78 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 23, 2024
|26.86 °C
|Light rain
|October 24, 2024
|23.05 °C
|Very heavy rain
|October 25, 2024
|27.5 °C
|Light rain
