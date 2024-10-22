Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.09 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 23, 2024 29.85 °C Moderate rain October 24, 2024 22.94 °C Heavy intensity rain October 25, 2024 22.16 °C Moderate rain October 26, 2024 24.23 °C Overcast clouds October 27, 2024 29.24 °C Few clouds October 28, 2024 30.5 °C Scattered clouds October 29, 2024 31.08 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.84 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.94 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.53 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.93 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 22, 2024, is 28.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.09 °C and 31.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 05:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.4 °C and 29.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 172.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

