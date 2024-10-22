Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.09 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 22, 2024, is 28.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.09 °C and 31.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 05:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.4 °C and 29.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 172.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 23, 2024
|29.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 24, 2024
|22.94 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|October 25, 2024
|22.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 26, 2024
|24.23 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 27, 2024
|29.24 °C
|Few clouds
|October 28, 2024
|30.5 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 29, 2024
|31.08 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
