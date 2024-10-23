Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.87 °C, check weather forecast for October 23, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 23, 2024, is 26.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.87 °C and 28.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 05:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.76 °C and 26.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 242.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 24, 2024
|26.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 25, 2024
|24.79 °C
|Very heavy rain
|October 26, 2024
|25.23 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|October 27, 2024
|30.48 °C
|Light rain
|October 28, 2024
|30.63 °C
|Light rain
|October 29, 2024
|30.49 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 30, 2024
|30.77 °C
|Sky is clear
