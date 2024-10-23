Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.87 °C, check weather forecast for October 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 24, 2024 26.37 °C Moderate rain October 25, 2024 24.79 °C Very heavy rain October 26, 2024 25.23 °C Heavy intensity rain October 27, 2024 30.48 °C Light rain October 28, 2024 30.63 °C Light rain October 29, 2024 30.49 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 30.77 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 26.17 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.11 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.79 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.03 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.95 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 23, 2024, is 26.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.87 °C and 28.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 05:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.76 °C and 26.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 242.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

