Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.74 °C, check weather forecast for October 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 26, 2024 29.39 °C Moderate rain October 27, 2024 29.9 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 30.91 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 31.42 °C Light rain October 30, 2024 31.7 °C Light rain October 31, 2024 31.39 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 30.26 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.78 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.51 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 28.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.22 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.59 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.94 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 32.12 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 25, 2024, is 26.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.74 °C and 26.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 05:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.13 °C and 29.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 136.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

