Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.88 °C, check weather forecast for October 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 28, 2024 30.28 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 30.61 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 31.58 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 31.45 °C Few clouds November 1, 2024 31.6 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 32.03 °C Light rain November 3, 2024 32.18 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.74 °C Few clouds Kolkata 29.25 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.54 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.29 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 32.17 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 30.77 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 27, 2024, is 29.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.88 °C and 31.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 05:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 28, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.73 °C and 31.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 195.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.