Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.98 °C, check weather forecast for October 28, 2024
Oct 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 28, 2024, is 28.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.98 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 05:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.66 °C and 31.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 356.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 28, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 29, 2024
|30.48 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 30, 2024
|30.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 31, 2024
|31.35 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 1, 2024
|32.55 °C
|Light rain
|November 2, 2024
|32.59 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 3, 2024
|31.74 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 4, 2024
|31.24 °C
|Sky is clear
