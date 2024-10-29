Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.2 °C, check weather forecast for October 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 30, 2024 30.99 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 30.81 °C Light rain November 1, 2024 32.52 °C Scattered clouds November 2, 2024 31.92 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 31.97 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 31.46 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 31.27 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.91 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.2 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 29, 2024, is 29.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.2 °C and 32.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 05:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.79 °C and 32.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 184.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

