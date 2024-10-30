Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.41 °C, check weather forecast for October 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 30, 2024, is 30.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.41 °C and 32.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 05:00 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.84 °C and 31.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.41 °C and 32.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 188.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 31, 2024 30.44 °C Moderate rain
November 1, 2024 31.58 °C Light rain
November 2, 2024 32.1 °C Sky is clear
November 3, 2024 31.65 °C Sky is clear
November 4, 2024 31.14 °C Sky is clear
November 5, 2024 31.02 °C Sky is clear
November 6, 2024 30.75 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.08 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain
Chennai 30.42 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.99 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.18 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.27 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 33.04 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on October 30, 2024
Kolkata weather update on October 30, 2024

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //