Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.41 °C, check weather forecast for October 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 31, 2024 30.44 °C Moderate rain November 1, 2024 31.58 °C Light rain November 2, 2024 32.1 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 31.65 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 31.14 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 31.02 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 30.75 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.08 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 30.42 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.18 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.04 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 30, 2024, is 30.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.41 °C and 32.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 05:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.84 °C and 31.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 25.41 °C and 32.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 188.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 30, 2024

