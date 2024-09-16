Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.69 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 17, 2024 31.97 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 31.57 °C Sky is clear September 19, 2024 33.36 °C Broken clouds September 20, 2024 29.63 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 34.01 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 31.61 °C Heavy intensity rain September 23, 2024 30.39 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 16, 2024, is 28.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.69 °C and 29.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 05:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.38 °C and 32.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 78.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

