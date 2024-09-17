Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.7 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 18, 2024 31.68 °C Few clouds September 19, 2024 32.65 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 29.99 °C Moderate rain September 21, 2024 34.46 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 28.99 °C Moderate rain September 23, 2024 31.82 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 32.39 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.77 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.18 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.34 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.09 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.15 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Few clouds Delhi 30.4 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 17, 2024, is 30.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.7 °C and 33.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.56 °C and 32.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.With temperatures ranging between 25.7 °C and 33.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 108.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

