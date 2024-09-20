Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.1 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 21, 2024 35.62 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 31.0 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 33.62 °C Moderate rain September 24, 2024 33.74 °C Moderate rain September 25, 2024 32.63 °C Moderate rain September 26, 2024 29.56 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 32.08 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.77 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 32.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 33.59 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 26.38 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.81 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Few clouds Delhi 32.71 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 20, 2024, is 32.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.1 °C and 35.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.99 °C and 37.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 28.1 °C and 35.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 156.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

