Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.97 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 23, 2024 32.13 °C Moderate rain September 24, 2024 32.01 °C Moderate rain September 25, 2024 26.81 °C Moderate rain September 26, 2024 27.87 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 30.75 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 32.43 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 32.33 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.79 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.99 °C Light rain Chennai 32.26 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.14 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.21 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.92 °C Light rain Delhi 35.08 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 22, 2024, is 32.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.97 °C and 35.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 05:33 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.69 °C and 34.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.With temperatures ranging between 27.97 °C and 35.95 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 173.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024

