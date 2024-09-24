Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.4 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 25, 2024 29.98 °C Heavy intensity rain September 26, 2024 25.47 °C Heavy intensity rain September 27, 2024 29.13 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 30.15 °C Moderate rain September 29, 2024 32.1 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 30.86 °C Moderate rain October 1, 2024 29.46 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.45 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.92 °C Light rain Delhi 37.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 24, 2024, is 29.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.4 °C and 29.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.17 °C and 29.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 157.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.