Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.46 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 26, 2024, is 25.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.46 °C and 25.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 94% and the wind speed is 94 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 05:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 27, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.45 °C and 25.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 95%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 85.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 26, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 27, 2024
|25.43 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 28, 2024
|31.26 °C
|Light rain
|September 29, 2024
|32.05 °C
|Light rain
|September 30, 2024
|32.87 °C
|Light rain
|October 1, 2024
|32.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 2, 2024
|31.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 3, 2024
|31.93 °C
|Light rain
