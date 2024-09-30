Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.86 °C, check weather forecast for September 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 1, 2024 33.04 °C Light rain October 2, 2024 32.37 °C Moderate rain October 3, 2024 33.75 °C Light rain October 4, 2024 31.46 °C Moderate rain October 5, 2024 32.19 °C Light rain October 6, 2024 31.83 °C Moderate rain October 7, 2024 29.47 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.8 °C Few clouds Kolkata 32.15 °C Light rain Chennai 29.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 27.64 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Light rain Delhi 32.45 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 30, 2024, is 32.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.86 °C and 34.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.42 °C and 34.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.With temperatures ranging between 26.86 °C and 34.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 119.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

