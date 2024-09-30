Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.86 °C, check weather forecast for September 30, 2024
Sep 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 30, 2024, is 32.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.86 °C and 34.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.42 °C and 34.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.86 °C and 34.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 119.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.42 °C and 34.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.86 °C and 34.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 119.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 1, 2024
|33.04 °C
|Light rain
|October 2, 2024
|32.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 3, 2024
|33.75 °C
|Light rain
|October 4, 2024
|31.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 5, 2024
|32.19 °C
|Light rain
|October 6, 2024
|31.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 7, 2024
|29.47 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on September 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy