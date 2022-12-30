Home / Cities / Kolkata News / PM Modi to virtually attend programmes in West Bengal due to mother’s demise

PM Modi to virtually attend programmes in West Bengal due to mother’s demise

kolkata news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 09:34 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben, 99, passed away on Friday morning, just two days after she was admitted to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad

A wall painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Howrah station ahead of the inauguration of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express on Friday. (ANI Photo)
A wall painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Howrah station ahead of the inauguration of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express on Friday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the programmes in West Bengal today following his mother Heeraben’s demise in Ahmedabad early on Friday, his office informed.

“PM @narendramodi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC),” the Prime Minister’s Office said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to arrive in the city on Friday to flag-off West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express, chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC) and inaugurate a number of other central projects.

Heeraben, 99, passed away on Friday morning, just two days after she was admitted to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad.

Also Read:PM Modi’s mother Heeraben passes away: ‘Glorious century rests at feet of God’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the NGC meeting along with several Union ministers and the chief ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

“Pray for the speedy recovery and good health of PM Shri @narendramodi’s mother. May she get well soon,” Banerjee had tweeted on December 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out