PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away: ‘Glorious century rests at feet of God’

Updated on Dec 30, 2022 06:47 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 99 on Friday.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 99 on Friday - two days after she was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital. “A glorious century rests at the feet of God,” wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

Sharing her picture, PM said, “In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

He added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing - Always remember - Work with intelligence, live life with purity.”.”

PM Modi's mother - who turned 99 in June this year - was admitted to UN Mehta Hospital's Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Wednesday. The PM had also visited the hospital to meet his ailing mother.

Born on 18 June, 1923, Heeraben Modi's hometown was Vadnagar in Mehsana, Gujarat. She has five sons - PM Narendra Modi, Pankaj Modi, Soma Modi, Amrit Modi and Prahlad Modi, and one daughter Vasantiben Hasmukhlal Modi. Heeraben Modi lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

On her birthday this year, PM in his blog titled ‘Mother’ - had written: “Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother’s centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his.”

“I have no doubt that everything good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories from the past,” the blog read.

