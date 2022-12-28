PM Modi’s mother hospitalised in Ahmedabad; doctors says she is stable

GANDHINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, 99, was admitted to Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday, according to a health bulletin by the hospital.

The hospital said her condition was stable.

Security has been tightened at the hospital as senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including chief minister Bhupendra Patel reached the hospital to inquire about her condition.

Praying for the speedy recovery & good health for Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s mother Smt Heeraben Modi ji. pic.twitter.com/KPAx2xOqX7 — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) December 28, 2022

According to Gujarat government officials, it is likely that PM Modi may also reach Ahmedabad. There was, however, no formal word on PM Modi’s schedule.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished her well on Twitter. “A mother and son’s love is eternal and unique. Modiji, in this difficult time, my love and support are with you. I hope that your mother gets well soon,” Gandhi said in a post on Twitter in Hindi.

मोदी जी, इस कठिन समय में मेरा प्यार और समर्थन आपके साथ है। मैं आशा करता हूं आपकी माताजी जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो जाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2022

PM Modi last met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar ahead of the December 5 polling for the state elections to seek her blessings.

In an emotional blog post dedicated to her mother when she entered the 100th year of her life on June 18 this year, PM Modi wrote about his childhood and his family to encapsulate the bond that he shared with her. In the blog post which was available in several regional languages besides Hindi and English, PM Modi said that his early years and his relationship with his parents shaped his personality.

“In my mother’s life story, I see the penance, sacrifice, and contribution of India’s matrushakti (women’s power). Whenever I look at my mother and crores of women like her, I find there is nothing that is unachievable for Indian women,” PM Modi said.