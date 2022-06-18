PM Modi meets mother Heeraben Modi at Gandhinagar on her 100th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning visited his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar on the occasion of her birthday. Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi's mother entered the 100th year of her life on Saturday. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit the Pavagadh temple and then address a rally in Vadodara.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the residence of his mother Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar.



PM Modi's mother will enter the 100th year of her life today. pic.twitter.com/sCVXA9RsSo — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

On the occasion of PM Modi's mother's birthday, religious programmes will be organised in PM Modi's hometown Vadnagar praying for her long life and health, her family said. An 80-metre road in the Raysan area has been named as Pujya Hiraba Marg.

The family has also planned a bhandara (community meal) at the Jagannath temple on the occasion.

After meeting his mother, PM Modi will also visit the famous pilgrimage site of Pavagadh in the Panchmahal district.

PM Modi will visit Vadodara to attend Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyaan and to lay foundation stones for 18 projects of the Indian Railways worth ₹16,369 crore, a state government statement said. He will inaugurate five railway projects constructed at a cost of ₹10,749 crore and lay foundations for 13 other projects worth ₹5,620 crore and the new building of the Bhartiya Gati Shakti University (National Rail Transport Institute).

