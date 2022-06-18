Home / India News / PM Modi meets mother Heeraben Modi at Gandhinagar on her 100th birthday
india news

PM Modi meets mother Heeraben Modi at Gandhinagar on her 100th birthday

PM Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar on Saturday on the occasion of her 100th birthday. PM Modi is scheduled to visit the famous pilgrimage site of Pavagadh and then attend Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyaan.
PM Modi reached Gandhinagar to wish mother Heeraben on her 100th birthday on Saturday.&nbsp;
PM Modi reached Gandhinagar to wish mother Heeraben on her 100th birthday on Saturday. 
Published on Jun 18, 2022 07:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning visited his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar on the occasion of her birthday. Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi's mother entered the 100th year of her life on Saturday. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit the Pavagadh temple and then address a rally in Vadodara.

 

On the occasion of PM Modi's mother's birthday, religious programmes will be organised in PM Modi's hometown Vadnagar praying for her long life and health, her family said. An 80-metre road in the Raysan area has been named as Pujya Hiraba Marg.

The family has also planned a bhandara (community meal) at the Jagannath temple on the occasion.

After meeting his mother, PM Modi will also visit the famous pilgrimage site of Pavagadh in the Panchmahal district.

PM Modi will visit Vadodara to attend Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyaan and to lay foundation stones for 18 projects of the Indian Railways worth 16,369 crore, a state government statement said. He will inaugurate five railway projects constructed at a cost of 10,749 crore and lay foundations for 13 other projects worth 5,620 crore and the new building of the Bhartiya Gati Shakti University (National Rail Transport Institute).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi
narendra modi
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out