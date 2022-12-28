PM Modi's mother Heeraben hospitalised; in stable condition, say doctors

Heeraben Modi, prime minister Narendra Modi's mother, was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The hospital issued a statement confirming her admission to its Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, and that her 'condition is stable'. "Heeraben Modi, mother of prime minister Narendra Modi, is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable'.

Media reports indicate security around the hospital has been tightened and that Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel is present. Patel led the prime minister's Bharatiya Janata Party to a landslide victory in this month's election; the BJP won 156 of the state's 182 Assembly seats.

The prime minister met his mother earlier this month, ahead of the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly election, during which Heeraben Modi had also cast her vote.

Born on June 18, 1923, Modi's mother entered the 100th year of her life earlier this year.

On the ocassion the prime minister tweeted: "I have no doubt that everything good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories from the past."

