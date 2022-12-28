'Modiji, I extend my love, support... ': Rahul Gandhi's message after PM's mother hospitalised

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hospitalised in Ahmedabad.



“A bond between a mother and her son is indeed precious. Modi ji, I extend my love and support to you in such difficult time. I hope your mother recovers soon”, Gandhi tweeted.

एक मां और बेटे के बीच का प्यार अनन्त और अनमोल होता है।



मोदी जी, इस कठिन समय में मेरा प्यार और समर्थन आपके साथ है। मैं आशा करता हूं आपकी माताजी जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो जाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2022

The prime minister's mother is currently admitted at UN Mehta Hospital's Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. The hospital said her condition is stable.



According to media reports, the security around the hospital has been tightened. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel is currently present at the hospital.



The prime minister's mother is in the 100th year of her life. On June 18, Modi tweeted,"Maa…this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude."

