PM Modi's brother, family hospitalised after car accident near Mysuru: Report

Published on Dec 27, 2022 04:52 PM IST

The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, is said to have hit the road divider.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi. (PTI File Photo)
PTI | , Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Mysuru, police said on Tuesday.

According to sources, other than the driver, Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law and a child were in the car. They are said to have suffered some injuries and have been shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment.

As per the police, the injuries are said to be "minor" in nature.

The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, is said to have hit the road divider.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital, sources said.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022
