Kolkata, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera was allegedly manhandled by a student and verbally abused by others, hours after his office was vandalised, a statement said on Thursday.

SRFTI VC allegedly manhandled amid ongoing campus protest, office vandalised

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The VC's office was vandalised on Wednesday night, causing extensive damage. Stones were allegedly thrown at the office, shattering windows, while water and air-conditioning lines were cut, the institute said in the statement.

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The office was found strewn with broken glass, stones and damaged furniture on Thursday morning, it added.

A meeting was convened on Thursday to condemn the vandalism, and when faculty members were leaving the hall after it ended, some students allegedly surrounded Ajmera, raised slogans and used abusive language before one of them manhandled him, the statement said.

Ajmera, who took charge around 15 days ago, called the incident unacceptable, saying the "attack" had created a "disturbing and intimidating" atmosphere on the campus.

Acknowledging students' right to protest, he condemned the "assault and vandalism" and called for the strictest action against those found guilty.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident happened as the academic shutdown called by the SRFTI students' union over campus security entered its 17th day, having begun on September 28. A sit-in outside the VC's office also entered its fourth day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident happened as the academic shutdown called by the SRFTI students' union over campus security entered its 17th day, having begun on September 28. A sit-in outside the VC's office also entered its fourth day. {{/usCountry}}

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The protest followed clashes with outfits linked to the RSS. Eight students had earlier been served show-cause notices on disciplinary grounds.

The VC also alleged that a section of students had been intimidating others and preventing them from attending classes for the past eight days, forcing some to leave the campus and return home.

"The actions of a few students had disrupted peace, order and normal academic activities, damaging the institute's academic and cultural environment," he said.

The protesting students have also written to SRFTI Chairman Suresh Goel, seeking his immediate intervention in the ongoing crisis and demanding the vice chancellor's resignation.

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In a letter dated October 14, the SRFTI Students' Union said its members would continue their "academic halt and indefinite sit-in" until their demands, including Ajmera's resignation, revocation of disciplinary notices and an independent inquiry into campus violence, were fulfilled.

The letter, signed by students' union president Blossom Hazarika and vice-president Shubham Waydande, urged the institute authorities and the Centre to intervene immediately.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.