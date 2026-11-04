Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday urged migrant workers from the state to return home, citing the employment opportunities available under the VB-G RAM G scheme, which guarantees 125 days of work.

Suvendu urges migrant workers to return to Bengal, cites 125-day job guarantee scheme

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"There is huge scope under the VB-G RAM G scheme, which offers a guarantee of 125 days of work. I urge migrant labourers to come back and work in their own state. Come back and work with your family. ₹34,500 per annum is guaranteed for each job card holder," he said.

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Briefing reporters after a review meeting with the panchayat department, which was attended by senior officials and Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh, Adhikari said several inter-department issues had been resolved, and work under the scheme was progressing well.

He said the Panchayat and Rural Development department would become the "model department" in the state within two years.

The state is working towards meeting the Centre's target of generating 22 crore person-days, while work allocations worth ₹12,000 crore had been made jointly by the Centre and the state, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} So far, 65.62 lakh person-days have been generated, with daily employment reaching 7.09 lakh, Adhikari said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, 65.62 lakh person-days have been generated, with daily employment reaching 7.09 lakh, Adhikari said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ghosh said the government aimed to increase daily employment to 10 lakh person-days by December, with a target of 17 lakh.

He alleged that at least ₹80,000 crore was lost by the previous state government over the past four years because of corruption.

Adhikari said the Centre had cancelled 31 lakh fake job cards during the MGNREGA regime.

Following clearance from the Centre, the state has addressed discrepancies related to Aadhaar seeding and issued about 10 lakh new job cards.

The Cabinet has approved the recruitment of 7,190 personnel through the Public Service Commission to strengthen the panchayat administration, Adhikari said.

The recruitment rules would be amended after the Assembly session, with the newly recruited personnel expected to be deployed by April 2027, he said.

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Another 1,000 contractual personnel would be recruited for one year to prevent a manpower shortage, the chief minister added.

A full-fledged Panchayat Bhavan would be constructed on a five-acre plot in New Town, near the proposed sites of the Calcutta High Court and the state Assembly, Adhikari said.

Adhikari said a booklet detailing 375 work schemes has been published, which will be taken to rural people, and these schemes will be campaigned with the help of folk music and other means.

On rural housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ghosh said 47 lakh beneficiaries who had been deprived of houses during the previous regime would be provided homes over the next two years.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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