TMC govt turns every scheme into a scam: PM Modi in Bengal

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has mastered the art of turning every scheme into a scam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a visit to the state said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

“The TMC government is repeatedly trying to put its own sticker on central schemes. The people of the country should know what identity it has created for Bengal, how it has maligned the state and what is going on in the TMC. You will be shocked to know that this TMC government turns every scheme into a scam. The TMC is a master in turning a scheme into a scam,” Modi said.

On the second day of his two-day trip to West Bengal, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth ₹15,000 crore and addressed a BJP rally at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, sounding the bugle of the BJP’s campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. The dates of the coming Lok Sabha polls are yet to be announced.

While Union home minister Amit Shah had earlier set a target for the state BJP to win 35 out of the 42 seats, Modi raised the bar saying that the lotus should bloom in all 42 seats. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had set a target to win 22 seats and bagged 18. Modi, wrote on his X handle that he held a meeting with Sukanta Majumdar, state BJP president and Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly.

“In the next five years, the BJP government is going to introduce umpteen opportunities related to employment and investment. This is also the time for unprecedented change in West Bengal. You have to start this with the coming Lok Sabha election. This time the lotus should bloom in all the 42 seats,” Modi said.

He also said: “People have turned up in huge numbers (for the rally). This sends out a clear message. This time the NDA will cross the 400-mark,” Modi said.

Modi said that West Bengal has 2.5 million fake job cards and alleged that the TMC government had not given environment clearance to the state’s first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kalyani in Nadia.

The TMC hit back saying that the Prime Minister was giving false facts.

“You have deprived 5.9 million beneficiaries in West Bengal from getting their MGNREGS wages. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is clearing the dues. Uttar Pradesh has the highest fake job cards but it was never deprived as it is ruled by the BJP,” said Shashi Panja, state minister.

Modi also targeted the Mamata Banerjee-government over the Sandeshkhali unrest.

“Sisters of Sandeshkhali pleaded for justice. But the TMC government turned a deaf ear. The situation in Bengal is such that here the police don’t decide when criminals would surrender. The criminals decide when to surrender and when to get arrested,” he said.

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas has been on the edge since February 7 with village women demanding the arrest of TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides Sardar and Hazra. Shahjahan was arrested after 55 days. Police said he was absconding even though opposition parties alleged he was being shielded by the police.

“The state government never wanted to arrest the culprit of Sandeshkhali. But the women of West Bengal stood up like Goddess Durga. Each and every worker of the BJP stood beside them. The state government had to bow down,” Modi said.

In a video message shared by the TMC, Sagarika Ghose, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP-elect, said, “Women in Sandeshkhali protested and came out with their issues on land and assault. But when asked who they would vote for, most said TMC and Mamata Banerjee. She is with them on the ground delivering women-centric schemes that deliver real welfare and real justice. Didi is with them 24X7. She is not a migratory bird who comes only during polls desperate for votes,”