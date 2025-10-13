Water from Bhutan triggered flood in Bengal, want compensation: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded compensation from Bhutan saying that the flood in north Bengal was triggered by water which came down from Bhutan through transboundary rivers. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee distributing relief materials for flood and landslide victims in Alipurduar on Sunday. (ANI)

“Water from Bhutan triggered this flood. We have been urging the Centre to set up an Indo-Bhutan River Commission with a representative of West Bengal as one of its members. A meeting is likely to be held in this connection on October 16, I have heard. Our representative would be there. But as this devastation was triggered by water, which came down from Bhutan, we want them to compensate,” Banerjee said.

She was addressing a government program to distribute relief at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri, one of the worst-hit areas in north Bengal.

At least 33 people were killed, several injured and thousands rendered homeless after heavy rains on October 12 battered five districts in north Bengal – Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar –, triggering landslides in the hills and floods in the plains. The situation was worsened as transboundary rivers, originating from Bhutan, brought in additional water.

“The entire cost has to be borne by the state government. Neither the Centre nor anyone pay any money,” she said.

The water, which came down from Bhutan through transboundary rivers such as Jaldhaka and Dyna, also brought in huge quantities of boulders and river bed materials rich in dolomite. The chief minister suggested the district administration to extract the dolomite from the river waters.

“The water from Bhutan has brought huge quantities of dolomite. Extract the dolomite and use it. The money which you get may be used to fund the relief and reconstruction work in the flood-hit areas. The boulders, which came along with the flood water, damaged roads and houses,” she added.

Bhutan has huge sources of dolomite which is used in construction works and as raw materials in multiple industries such as iron and steel, ferroalloys, glass, alloy steels and fertiliser industry among others.

Banerjee went to north Bengal on Sunday. On Monday, she visited the flood-hit areas and relief camps at Nagkarata in Jalpaiguri where she distributed relief materials to affected families. The chief minister also handed over appointment letters and compensation to the family members of those killed in the flood.

She is likely to visit Mirik in Darjeeling district, another severely-hit area, on Tuesday.