The Suvendu Adhikhari-led West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to scrap the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976, to lift caps on urban land holdings and revive the real estate and housing industry, people familiar with the matter said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari addresses a press conference after a cabinet meeting at Nabanna, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI) more less

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“The matter was placed before the cabinet on November 23. The cabinet has approved a proposal to do away with the old law and adopt the Urban land (Ceiling and Regulation) Repeal Act. It will be placed in the West Bengal legislative assembly,” said a senior official of the state urban development and municipal affairs department.

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Under the 1976 law, vacant urban land limits were set at around seven cottahs (each cottah is 720 sq feet) in Kolkata and up to around 28 in areas such as Asansol–Durgapur. It was enacted under Article 252 of the Constitution after the state assembly in 11 states, including West Bengal passed a resolution authorising Parliament to enact the law.

In 1999, the Centre enacted the Urban Land (Ceiling & Regulation) Repeal Act, which most states, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, have adopted, while West Bengal did not.

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{{^usCountry}} “Since both are central laws, a nod from the Centre will be necessary…. The legal teams are vetting the options,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Since both are central laws, a nod from the Centre will be necessary…. The legal teams are vetting the options,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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A second official said the state assembly would need to pass a resolution adopting the central repeal legislation, which would boost the real estate and housing industry in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including state finance minister Swapan Dasgupta had earlier spoken in favour of repealing the 1976 Act, saying it held back large-scale urban development.