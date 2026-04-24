1 killed as buses ram into overturned container on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

One passenger was killed and seven others were injured after two private sleeper buses carrying around 120 passengers collided with an overturned container near Rasoolpur Majhigawan village on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district around 2am on Friday, police said. The identity of the passenger killed was yet to be established. (Shutterstock)

The container, on its way from Agra to Lucknow, lost control and overturned onto the opposite carriageway. A police officer said two private buses heading from Lucknow towards Agra rammed into the overturned container. Some of the passengers rushed out of the buses and attempted to stop passing vehicles for help, as some injured remained trapped inside the buses.

In a post on X, Unnao Police said police teams from the Behta Mujawar and Bangarmau police stations rushed to the spot. The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) deployed cranes to remove the damaged container and restore traffic on the expressway.

The identity of the passenger killed was yet to be established. The injured were identified as Ram Sunder, 42, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan, Ravi Kumar, 25, of Badarpur in Delhi, Suresh, 45, of Rajasthan, Sunil, 25, of Azamgarh, Mainuddin, 55, of Deoria, and Nagendra Pratap, 40, of Kushinagar. Four of the seriously injured passengers were referred to the district hospital.

Police said a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.