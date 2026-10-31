10,000 Congress workers from UP reach Delhi, 1 lakh to attend rally: Aradhana Mishra

At least 10,000 Congress workers from Uttar Pradesh have reached New Delhi, while around one lakh will attend the party’s ‘Save the Vote, Save the Nation’ mega rally at Ramlila Maidan, UP Congress president Aradhana Mishra said on Saturday.

UP Congress president Aradhana Mishra with party workers. (Sourced)

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“The organisational strength of the Uttar Pradesh Congress will be a major factor in the Delhi mega rally,” Mishra said in a statement.

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A large number of party workers from various districts across the state have already reached Delhi. Nearly 10,000 people have so far registered their arrival at the state Congress president’s camp office in Delhi, UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthy said.

“This participation is not merely limited to a political event; rather, it serves as a powerful demonstration of our commitment to safeguarding the nation’s Constitution, its democracy and the voting rights of every citizen,” the UP Congress chief said.

She said the state Congress committee had devised a comprehensive strategy to ensure maximum participation from Uttar Pradesh. She added that the entire party organisation — from the district, city and block levels to the state level — had worked tirelessly to facilitate the workers’ arrival in Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} Mishra said that besides Congress workers, the rally would see participation from social organisations, civil society groups, intellectuals and citizens who believe in democracy. She added that the strategy to mobilise people, particularly from western Uttar Pradesh, had proved successful, with a large number expected to reach Delhi by late Saturday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mishra said that besides Congress workers, the rally would see participation from social organisations, civil society groups, intellectuals and citizens who believe in democracy. She added that the strategy to mobilise people, particularly from western Uttar Pradesh, had proved successful, with a large number expected to reach Delhi by late Saturday night. {{/usCountry}}

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The UP Congress chief said the biggest challenge facing the country was the protection of the Constitution and the democratic system. She alleged that the government at the Centre was attempting to undermine people’s most important constitutional right — the right to vote.