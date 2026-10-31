12 Lko SIs sent to the lines over poor grievance redressal

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate, on Saturday, shunted to the police lines, 12 sub-inspectors, including several police outpost in-charges, with immediate effect over alleged negligence in addressing public grievances and disposing of complaints registered through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS).

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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The action, taken on October 31, came after the police commissioner found inadequate improvement in the quality and timely disposal of complaints despite repeated directions to officers and personnel to prioritise public hearings and resolve grievances at police stations and outposts.

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According to a press statement issued by the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, the officers were also found allegedly negligent and indifferent towards government duties. The commissioner has ordered departmental proceedings against all 12 personnel.

Those lined up include Vivek Khand outpost in-charge sub-inspector (women) Rakhi; Jalsetu outpost in-charge Manoj Kumar Singh (Chinhat); Shivani Vihar outpost in-charge Divakar Saroj (Gundamba); Bus Stand outpost in-charge Veer Vikram Singh (Alambagh); Naubasta outpost in-charge Deepak Pandey (Madiyaon); and Indira Bagh outpost in-charge Ashok Yadav (BKT).

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{{^usCountry}} The other personnel are Deepak Kumar (Sushant Golf City), Atul Singh (Mohanlalganj), Bhagwan Singh (Dubagga), Rajat Singh (Wazirganj), Bharat Singh (Para) and Anil Bhagat (Gautampalli). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other personnel are Deepak Kumar (Sushant Golf City), Atul Singh (Mohanlalganj), Bhagwan Singh (Dubagga), Rajat Singh (Wazirganj), Bharat Singh (Para) and Anil Bhagat (Gautampalli). {{/usCountry}}

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Commissioner Tarun Gauba stated that negligence in grievance redressal and indifference towards official responsibilities would not be tolerated at any level.