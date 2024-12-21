120th Foundation Day: Yogi says no patient should return disappointed from KGMU

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said finances of the King George’s Medical University should be better managed. CM Yogi Adityanath and others launch a medical manual published by KGMU this year at the 120th Foundation Day. (Sourced)

Speaking at the 120th Foundation Day of the institution, he also said no patient who comes to KGMU should be turned away disappointed. The state government will crack down on any corruption in the medical education system, he warned.

“All the departments that are unable to spend their allocated budgets properly and on time should return those funds by March 31, so that they can be allocated elsewhere.” He directed that fresh allotments be made in the year 2025, and special attention be paid to raising the data centre in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

He also said, “Technology and medicine must go hand in hand for the holistic advancement of the medical institution.”

The chief minister suggested a further expansion of the mental health treatment capacities of the institute.

Apart from skill and knowledge, the empathy of doctors is amongst their most important qualities, and KGMU has succeeded in setting an example in the state, Adityanath said.

IIT Kanpur director Dr Manindra Agarwal, who was also present at the Foundation Day opening ceremony, talked about the integration of robotics and machine learning in academia and surgery. Acknowledging that Artificial Intelligence can never replace humans in medicine, he also recognised its importance in the field.

“While the decision making powers rest with the doctor, machines can often perform very complex surgeries,” Dr Agarwal said.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, the Dean of KGMU, and others were also present at the programme.

The chief minister felicitated meritorious students of the year, as well as senior teachers who are close to retirement.