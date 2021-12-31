15 smart e-buses start running on roads in Prayagraj

Sangam city residents can now begin enjoying their rides on state-of-the-art battery-operated air-conditioned electric buses. In the first phase, the Prayagraj City Transport Services Ltd (PCTSL) has begun operation of 15 of these buses and another 10 that are already in the city, would begin ferrying passengers from next month.

All these 15 electric air-conditioned buses are being plied on five routes, including Railway station to Lalgopalganj, New Stantipuram to Raymond crossing, Trivenipuram to Puramufti, Bairhana to Shankagarh and Civil Lines bus depot to Pratappur.

These first set of e-buses were formally launched in a brief function by UP Cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ along with Phulpur MP Keshari Devi Patel. Others present on the occasion included MLA Harshvardhan Bajpai, Mayor Abhilasha Gupta and MLA Parveen Patel among others.

All these 15 e-buses have been registered with the district regional transport office (RTO).

PCTSL managing director, TKS Bisen said that “PCTSL authorities have on Thursday started playing 15 air-conditioned electric buses on five routes. The remaining 10 buses would start running on these same five identified routes from January.”

Bisen said that a mega charging station has already been developed near the old bridge, over river Yamuna (Naini side), where 25 electric buses can be charged at a time. This charging station has been built on an area of around 6,000 square metres.

PCTSL officials claimed that they received 25 buses and 15 of them have been registered with local RTO. Once the rest 10 more buses get registered in the next few days, they would also begin plying on the roads from January 2022.

The fully-air-conditioned buses have several features, including the announcement of the next stoppage before destinations or stoppage, an indicator for low (before 20 km of total discharge), a music system, a mike for the driver to interact with passengers as and when required, GPS and a CCTV near driver seat to have a full view of passengers sitting in the bus.

The bus facility will be available from 6am to 8pm and each vehicle has 28 seats. Among these, two seats are reserved for differently-abled persons while 22 passengers can stand by holding the hangar. For the safety of passengers, the bus will only proceed for its journey after both gates are fully closed.