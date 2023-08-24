News / Cities / Lucknow News / 15-year-old rape survivor kills self after assault clip leaked

15-year-old rape survivor kills self after assault clip leaked

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 25, 2023

The victim, along with her elder sister and brother, reached the house of the accused to confront him, but was thrashed by the youth and his kin, after which she allegedly took the extreme step

PRAYAGRAJ A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her neighbour, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Thursday after a purported clip of the sexual assault went viral, police said.

The accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Pocso Act while his kin were charged under Section 325 (assault) and Section 506 (issuing threats) of the IPC, said police. (Pic for representation)
An FIR has been registered against the teen’s neighbour (22) and his family on the basis of a complaint by her brother, and a probe is underway, police added. ASP Samar Bahadur said the teen was allegedly raped by the accused, Jai Singh, a few days ago.

The deceased’s brother alleged the accused’s friends circulated a purported video of the assault. It wasn’t immediately clear as to who took the video.

“On Thursday, the survivor, along with her elder sister and brother, visited the accused’s house to confront him but they were allegedly thrashed by him and his family. Later, the teen hanged herself using a sari in a deserted house,” the ASP said. The accused has been booked for rape and under the Pocso Act. His family has been booked for assault under the IPC, he said.

