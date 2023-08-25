News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: 9-yr-old differently abled girl raped in Kapurthala

Punjab: 9-yr-old differently abled girl raped in Kapurthala

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 25, 2023 12:33 AM IST

A nine-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was allegedly raped at village falling under the Sultanpur Lodhi division of Kapurthala on Wednesday night

Kapurthala : A nine-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was allegedly raped at village falling under the Sultanpur Lodhi division of Kapurthala on Wednesday night.

A nine-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was allegedly raped at village falling under the Sultanpur Lodhi division of Kapurthala on Wednesday night
A nine-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was allegedly raped at village falling under the Sultanpur Lodhi division of Kapurthala on Wednesday night

Police have registered the case against the landlord under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to a complaint, the victim was sleeping in the rented accommodation when the landlord allegedly abducted her and took her to his room.

The matter came to light when the accused dropped her back. The traumatised victim explained the incident to her mother in the sign language.

The accused managed to flee from the spot.

Police said the victim’s medical examination has confirmed rape. A hunt has been launched to nab the accused, police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out