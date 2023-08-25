Punjab: 9-yr-old differently abled girl raped in Kapurthala

Kapurthala : A nine-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was allegedly raped at village falling under the Sultanpur Lodhi division of Kapurthala on Wednesday night. A nine-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was allegedly raped at village falling under the Sultanpur Lodhi division of Kapurthala on Wednesday night

Police have registered the case against the landlord under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to a complaint, the victim was sleeping in the rented accommodation when the landlord allegedly abducted her and took her to his room.

The matter came to light when the accused dropped her back. The traumatised victim explained the incident to her mother in the sign language.

The accused managed to flee from the spot.

Police said the victim’s medical examination has confirmed rape. A hunt has been launched to nab the accused, police added.

