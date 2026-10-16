182-cr embankment from IIM Rd to Faizullaganj soon: Rajnath

LUCKNOW Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Thursday announced that an embankment stretching from IIM Road to Faizullaganj will be constructed soon at a cost of ₹182 crore to provide a permanent solution to the area’s recurring flood crisis. He also directed officials to deliver 10,000 additional relief kits door-to-door to affected families.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh interacts with people affected by floods in Faizullaganj. on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

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Arriving in the state capital for a three-day visit, Singh toured the inundated localities of Faizullaganj to review ongoing rescue and relief operations. He interacted with flood-affected residents, listened to their grievances and distributed relief material at Allu Nagar Diguria Chowk on IIM Road.

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Addressing affected families, the defence minister said he had been regularly monitoring the situation and remained in touch with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the district administration and local MLA Neeraj Bora.

He said 10,000 additional ration kits will be made available and delivered door-to-door to ensure no needy family is deprived. The Akshaya Patra Foundation has also assured supply as per requirement, including 10,000 more packets for Faizullaganj.

“On the basis of inputs, I spoke to the chief minister and officials concerned. The CM has announced ₹182 crore for embankment construction from IIM Road to Faizullaganj. Its foundation stone will be laid and construction started soon,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Rest assured, as long as we are there, there will be no dearth of funds to rid Faizullaganj of flood problem. Immediate relief from such a big disaster is not possible. We will have to work with patience in a planned manner,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rest assured, as long as we are there, there will be no dearth of funds to rid Faizullaganj of flood problem. Immediate relief from such a big disaster is not possible. We will have to work with patience in a planned manner,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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On post-flood diseases, he said the district administration is fully alert and necessary steps are being taken.

“This is not the time for speeches, I have come here to assure you that we stand with you in this hour of crisis. Whatever we are doing for you is not favour, but our duty. We are repaying our debt. You are voters of our parliamentary constituency and you decide our fate. Whether me or MLA or councillor, it is you who have done a favour on us. To repay that favour, we will do whatever is needed,” Singh said in emotional tone.

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He reiterated that the flood-hit area will not be left alone and steps will be taken for immediate relief as well as permanent solution.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, MLAs Neeraj Bora, Yogesh Shukla, OP Srivastava; MLCs Pawan Singh Chauhan, Ramchandra Pradhan, Mukesh Sharma; mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Mahanagar president Anand Dwivedi, OSD KP Singh, MP representative Diwakar Tripathi, PRO Dr Raghavendra Shukla and Akshaya Patra Foundation Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir ISKCON Bangalore representative Shyam Kishore Dasa were present.