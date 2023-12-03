199 UP Board schools to lose recognition for various anomalies

Process is underway to withdraw recognition of 199 secondary schools affiliated to UP Board, formally known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), spread across the state for various irregularities. Many of these schools on the list are the ones where cases of serious irregularities or mass cheating had come to light during board and competitive examinations in previous years. (For Representation)

Secretary, UP Board, Dibyakant Shukla has sent the list of these schools to all the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) through the board’s additional secretaries of Prayagraj, Meerut, Varanasi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur regional offices, instructing them to ensure that these schools are not made centres for the forthcoming high school and intermediate examinations of 2024, said officials of the state secondary education department aware of the development.

Many of these schools on the list, a copy of which is with HT, are the ones where cases of serious irregularities or mass cheating had come to light during board and competitive examinations in previous years.

“Apart from this, some are also accused of aiding cheating in competitive exams for which they were made centres or are facing other serious charges,” they added.

Confirming the development, UP Board officials said the action against these schools is pending at the state government level with the joint director (secondary Education).

To note, 253 schools have already been debarred from becoming centres by UP Board for its 2024 edition of the class 10 and class 12 exams.

The 199 schools whose recognition withdrawal process is under process include 16 schools of Ghazipur, 12 each in Ballia and Mau, eight in Lucknow, seven in Shahjahanpur and six schools each in Firozabad, Hapur and Meerut as well as five schools each in Kanpur Nagar, Hardoi and Hathras districts.

The names of four schools of Prayagraj are also on the list. They include New Children Public School, Sindhitola of Shankargarh, Bachai Singh Singaur Inter College of Chandrasenpur, UD Memorial Inter College of Asrave Kalan and Pancham Lal Ashram Inter College, Ghiyasuddinpur of Transport Nagar.

A total of around 55,08,206 students are registered to appear for the UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2024. They include 29,47,324 high school students (15,71,686 boys and 13,75,638 girls) and another 25,60,882 intermediate students (14,12,806 boys and 11,48,076 girls) who have completed the registration formalities.