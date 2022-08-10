2 Dalit sisters gang-raped in Ayodhya village; 3 youths booked
LUCKNOW Two Dalit sisters were allegedly gang-raped by three youths after being held captive in a village under Bikapur police station limits of Ayodhya district. One of them was claimed to be a minor and the duo was sent for a medical examination, said police.
The incident happened on Monday afternoon when the sisters were reportedly returning from Sherpurpura market near their village. The three accused held them captive and allegedly outraged their modesty after taking them to a sugarcane field. The trio threatened them of dire consequences and fled from the spot. An extensive search was launched to trace the trio, said Pramod Kumar Yadav, circle officer, Bikapur.
The two girls informed their family members about the incident on Tuesday, after which a written application was submitted to the police. Initially, some local cops tried to hush up the matter, but later registered the FIR after intervention of some senior police officials, stated the girls’ father.
Another police officer said the FIR was lodged against one Bhai Lal Yadav, Tribhuvan Yadav and an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 376-D (gang rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insulting) and 506 (criminal intimidation). He said charges under atrocities against Dalits and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences were also slapped against the accused persons.
-
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
-
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
-
Over 30 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Yamuna, in Banda
Over 30 people were feared drowned when a boat carrying 45 people, including 25 women and children, capsized in the Yamuna, in Banda district, on Thursday. Locals said most people were going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings. SHO Marka Hemraj said that four people are confirmed dead while 13 managed to swim to safety, while 28 people are still missing. He said around 45 people were on the boat.
-
World Elephant Day on Friday: A walk with the mighty ones leaves actor awed
Indian actor Jennifer Winget is at the Elephant Conservation & Care Centre, run by wildlife conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, in Mathura, and will celebrate 'World Elephant Day' there, on Friday. She reached the centre on Thursday. Every year, August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness about the world's declining elephant population. Breaking a sweat, Winget helped in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.
-
SSB busts prostitution racket, rescues 17 women
Mumbai The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai police raided four flats in Navi Mumbai and rescued 17 women who were brought to the city from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and forced into prostitution. The SSB has arrested nine people of the syndicate and are looking for two main culprits who were running the prostitution racket for several years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics