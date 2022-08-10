2 Dalit sisters gang-raped in Ayodhya village; 3 youths booked

LUCKNOW Two Dalit sisters were allegedly gang-raped by three youths after being held captive in a village under Bikapur police station limits of Ayodhya district. One of them was claimed to be a minor and the duo was sent for a medical examination, said police.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon when the sisters were reportedly returning from Sherpurpura market near their village. The three accused held them captive and allegedly outraged their modesty after taking them to a sugarcane field. The trio threatened them of dire consequences and fled from the spot. An extensive search was launched to trace the trio, said Pramod Kumar Yadav, circle officer, Bikapur.

The two girls informed their family members about the incident on Tuesday, after which a written application was submitted to the police. Initially, some local cops tried to hush up the matter, but later registered the FIR after intervention of some senior police officials, stated the girls’ father.

Another police officer said the FIR was lodged against one Bhai Lal Yadav, Tribhuvan Yadav and an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 376-D (gang rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insulting) and 506 (criminal intimidation). He said charges under atrocities against Dalits and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences were also slapped against the accused persons.