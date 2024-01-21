200 artistes unite for Ayodhya’s grand symphony

Around 200 artistes from the regional cultural centers of the ministry of culture will showcase the rich tradition of the country in the evening on Monday. Folk artists perform at Ram Path ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Sunday. (PTI)

The performances will introduce guests to the cultures of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, along with the host state Uttar Pradesh. Artists like Malini Awasthi and Kanhaiya Mittal will grace the colourful evening. There will also be eco-friendly fireworks and laser show at Ram Ki Paidi. Following the consecration ceremony, various events will be organized in Ayodhya.

At 6 pm, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra will present Ramleela in Ramkatha Park. From 6:30 pm to 7 pm, Sarayu aarti will take place on Rampath under the supervision of the tourism department. At 7 pm there will be a projection show. From 7 pm to 7:45 pm, a laser show will captivate the audience on Rampath, followed by an eco-friendly fireworks display.

Performances by Padma Shri awardee Malini Awasthi and artist Kanhaiya Mittal will also be staged. Malini Awasthi’s presentation will take place in Tulsi Udyan from 8 pm to 9 pm. Simultaneously, Kanhaiya Mittal’s performance will be staged at Ramkatha Park.

Ujjain’s Sharma Brothers will enthrall the audience with their devotional songs at Tulsi Udyan from 7 pm to 8 pm. During this time, the Ram Katha Park will feature a presentation by the Watekar Sisters from Nagpur. Each morning, from 10:30 am, Devkinandan Thakur will narrate the story of Lord Rama through devotional songs at the designated venue.

Like every day, Devkinandan Thakur’s Shri Ram Katha will be played at the Bhajan Sandhya venue from 10.30 am. Artists will be performing on 100 stages.