20-year-old UP woman returning home after college exam shot dead by 2 men: Cops

KANPUR: A 20-year-old woman on her way home after a college exam was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in Jalaun district on Monday, police said. The shooting is reported to have taken place at a spot about 200 metres from the local police post (Twitter/videograb)

The woman, Roshni Ahirwar, was a Bachelor of Arts (BA) student. She was returning home after writing an examination at her college when she was attacked, her father Man Singh said.

The assailants, who shot her in the head with a country-made pistol, dropped the weapon near the body and fled.

The spot where he was shot dead is about 200 metres away from the local police station.

“Roshini had gone to write her digital marketing paper at Ram Lakhan Patel Degree College in Ait town of the district,” her father said.

Jalaun superintendent of police (SP) Iraj Raja said the assailants were likely to be someone known to the woman. Witnesses told the police that the two men had their faces covered when they approached her near the Kotra trisection.