About 22 months after an MP-MLA court in Rampur ordered reinvestigation of a 20-year-old case in which senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Azam Khan was named as an accused on conspiracy charges pertaining to allegations of extortion, criminal intimidation, assault and destruction of property, Rampur police have now reopened the probe. A police team reached the former minister’s residence in Rampur on Sunday afternoon to serve him a notice but Khan refused to accept it.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (FILE PHOTO)

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The development comes less than a week after Khan was released from Dasna jail in Ghaziabad on interim bail granted by the Allahabad high court in a money laundering case.

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Police said the notice would now be served through his lawyer. Additional superintendent of police Anurag Singh on Monday said, “The fresh investigation is being conducted in compliance with a court order and a report will be submitted to the court once the probe is completed.”

According to the case details, the incident took place on July 19, 2006, when a team of district administration officials allegedly demolished the initial complainant Afsar Khan’s ‘papad’ manufacturing unit, flour mill and cellar in the Saijani Nankar area of Rampur, near Tooti Wala Maqbara.

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{{^usCountry}} Afsar Khan had alleged that Azam Khan, who was then the urban development minister in the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Uttar Pradesh government, demanded ₹5 lakh from him as a donation for the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. He claimed that after he refused to pay, the administration took action against his property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Afsar Khan had alleged that Azam Khan, who was then the urban development minister in the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Uttar Pradesh government, demanded ₹5 lakh from him as a donation for the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. He claimed that after he refused to pay, the administration took action against his property. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant alleged that officials demolished his establishment despite his showing documents relating to ownership of the land and that he was abused and assaulted during the operation.

Afsar Khan alleged that the action was taken at the behest of Azam Khan. Police subsequently named Azam Khan as an accused in the case on charges of conspiracy.

The complaint also named several administrative officials, including the then subdivisional magistrate Nalin Awasthi. The allegations included extortion, criminal intimidation, assault and destruction of property.

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The police filed a final report in September 2007, citing a lack of evidence to substantiate the allegations.

The complainant later died.

The order for the reinvestigation was issued by MP-MLA court judge Shobhit Bansal on January 21, 2025 after Afsar Khan’s son, Zulfiqar, challenged the closure report.

Following the court’s directions, the responsibility for the fresh probe was assigned to Patwai police station in-charge Pawan Sharma. He reached Azam Khan’s residence on Sunday with a police team to serve the notice in connection with the investigation. However, Khan declined to accept it.

ASP Anurag Singh said the case was quite old and that police had earlier filed a final report. However, the investigation had been reopened following the court’s directions, he added.

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“The police will complete the investigation at the earliest and submit its findings to the court,” Singh added.

The police did not clarify why it went to the serve the notice now though the court order for the reinvestigation was issued nearly two years ago.

Reacting to the latest development, SP national spokesperson Abbas Haider said, “This is nothing but a clear reflection of the political vendetta being pursued against senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan. A 20-year-old case, in which the police had already filed a final report, is being reopened on court directions, even when the original complainant is no longer alive.”

“The question is not whether anyone is above the law. The question is why the government machinery appears so determined to keep reopening old cases and pursuing Azam Khan, while thousands of cases remain pending and countless victims are still waiting for justice. This is not governance; it is an alarming misuse of state machinery to intimidate and persecute political opponents,” he said.

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On November 17, the Allahabad high court granted interim bail to Azam Khan, prima facie finding that the Enforcement Directorate had not strictly followed the safeguards governing arrest under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Khan was released from Dasna jail on November 18 after the Supreme Court declined to entertain an urgent plea by the Enforcement Directorate challenging the interim bail.

For Khan, it was the latest turn in a prolonged cycle of arrests, convictions and bail in a spate of criminal cases. Since 2019, around 90 cases have been registered against the veteran SP leader, ranging from alleged land grabbing and forgery to hate speech and misuse of power. He has been convicted in several cases, with the resulting sentences and pending proceedings keeping him in and out of jail over the past few years.

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On October 31, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Khan from outside the Rampur jail immediately after he was released on bail in an alleged PAN fraud case. He was subsequently shifted to Dasna jail. Thereafter, the ED obtained four-day custody remand and questioned him in Delhi.

The PMLA case relates to alleged financial irregularities involving Khan and the Jauhar University project in Rampur. The ED’s investigation has focused on alleged proceeds of crime and financial transactions linked to the university. Khan has denied the allegations against him.

Azam Khan was first sent to jail on February 26, 2020, and remained there until May 20, 2022, when he was released after securing interim bail from the Supreme Court. He was jailed again on October 18, 2023, and released on September 23, 2025. His third stint began on November 17, 2025, and ended with the release order on October 31, 2026. The ED action followed almost immediately, leading to a fourth spell in jail, which ended on November 18.

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