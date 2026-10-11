25-year-old biker killed in Sultanpur as UP sub-inspector’s car hits him: Police

A 25-year-old man was killed after a car hit his motorcycle in Sultanpur district on Saturday night, police said.
The accident took place around 9 pm near Paraopur village on the Dumuhan–Pakhauli Road.
The deceased, Shyamanand Gautam, a resident of Malikpur, was returning home from the city when the car rammed his motorcycle, throwing him onto the road. He suffered severe head injuries and was not wearing a helmet.
Villagers took Gautam to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Following the accident, a crowd surrounded the car and pulled the sub-inspector out, according to local accounts. Police were informed and took the vehicle into custody.
Kotwali Dehat station house officer Dharmveer Singh said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. He said the car reportedly belonged to a sub-inspector and that the matter was under investigation.
“Further action will be taken on the basis of a complaint,” he said.
Police have yet to establish who was driving at the time of the accident.{{/usCountry}}
Police have yet to establish who was driving at the time of the accident.{{/usCountry}}
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