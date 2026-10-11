25-year-old biker killed in Sultanpur as UP sub-inspector’s car hits him: Police

A 25-year-old man was killed after a car hit his motorcycle in Sultanpur district on Saturday night, police said.

Villagers took Gautam to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The accident took place around 9 pm near Paraopur village on the Dumuhan–Pakhauli Road.

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The deceased, Shyamanand Gautam, a resident of Malikpur, was returning home from the city when the car rammed his motorcycle, throwing him onto the road. He suffered severe head injuries and was not wearing a helmet.

Villagers took Gautam to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following the accident, a crowd surrounded the car and pulled the sub-inspector out, according to local accounts. Police were informed and took the vehicle into custody.

Kotwali Dehat station house officer Dharmveer Singh said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. He said the car reportedly belonged to a sub-inspector and that the matter was under investigation.

“Further action will be taken on the basis of a complaint,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have yet to establish who was driving at the time of the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have yet to establish who was driving at the time of the accident. {{/usCountry}}

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