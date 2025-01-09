32 candidates booked for fake documents in 2016 UP recruitment

A total of 32 candidates out of 842 selected individuals have been booked for submitting forged educational documents in the 2016 recruitment exam for assistant accountant and auditor positions. The fraud was uncovered after a thorough document verification process conducted by the directorate of internal accounts and audit, part of the Uttar Pradesh finance department, which had overseen the recruitment examination. Lalit Kumar, assistant accountant in the department, filed a complaint with the Mahanagar Police (Sourced)

The scam was uncovered when an external agency verifying candidates’ documents flagged discrepancies in the O-level certificates issued by the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), said additional deputy commissioner of police, central, Manisha Singh. .

Lalit Kumar, assistant accountant in the department, filed a complaint with the Mahanagar Police in the state capital after the verification revealed that 32 candidates had submitted fake certificates. The verification report prompted the police to register a first information report (FIR) for forgery and cheating.

The candidates implicated in the scam face serious charges under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery with documents), and 471 (dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code, according to an FIR. While 28 of the 32 candidates had already received appointment letters, the fraud was detected before Brijesh Kumar, Hashir Ahmed, Pradeep Kumar, and Vikas Agarwal were issued theirs.

Following the discovery of the fraud, the UP government has annulled the appointments of all 32 candidates who submitted fraudulent documents, said officials.