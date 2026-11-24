Four people, including a 72-year-old man and his son, were killed and six others injured when a speeding van collided head-on with a truck on the Lakhimpur-Nighasan road near Khambharkheda sugar mill late on Monday night.

The mangled van after a head-on collision with a truck on the Lakhimpur-Nighasan road in Lakhimpur Kheri late on Monday night. (Sourced) more less

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The victims, mostly residents of Nighasan tehsil, were returning home from Lakhimpur district. The truck was coming from the opposite direction.

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Preliminary police investigations revealed that van driver Naval Kishore attempted to overtake another vehicle, entered the opposite lane and rammed into the truck. The impact left the van mangled, with its cabin badly damaged.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Lakhimpur, Mahak Sharma told Hindustan Times that the deceased were identified as Pappu, 30, his father Jagannath, 72, Bahadur, 40, and Ajay, who was in his 30s.

The injured were identified as Prayas, Naval Kishore, Raj Kishore, Sanoj, Atul Kumar and Kamlesh. Kamlesh, who was critically injured, was referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre, while the others were admitted to the Lakhimpur district hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Mahewaganj outpost in-charge Bharat Singh Tomar said the bodies had been sent for postmortem examination. The truck driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind, which police seized. Traffic was restored after the damaged vehicles were removed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahewaganj outpost in-charge Bharat Singh Tomar said the bodies had been sent for postmortem examination. The truck driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind, which police seized. Traffic was restored after the damaged vehicles were removed. {{/usCountry}}

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